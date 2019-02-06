S. Korea's Consumer Prices Up 0.5% in February

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices grew at the slowest pace in 30 months in February due to falling prices of vegetables and petroleum products.According to data from Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the consumer prices increased point-five percent last month from a year earlier, the lowest gain since August 2016.The low growth is mainly attributed to a drop in the prices of petroleum products, which slipped by eleven-point-three percent in February from a year earlier to post the largest drop since May 2016.The prices for agricultural, livestock and fishery products decreased by one-point-four percent on-year, while vegetable prices plunged by over 15 percent.