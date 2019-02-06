Fine Dust Likely to be Designated as 'Disaster'

Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust is likely to be designated as a disaster in the near future.A government official said on Tuesday that revision bills aimed at including fine dust in the category of disaster are pending at the National Assembly and are likely to pass.With the passage of the revision, the government will launch discussions among related ministries to produce specific legal standards relating to damage from fine dust and compensation.The disaster and safety management law currently classifies typhoon, flooding, heavy snowfall and earthquake among others as natural disasters. Heat waves and cold snaps were included in September of last year.