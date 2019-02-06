Moon to Embark on Three-Nation Tour of Southeast Asia Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will embark on a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia next week.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said on Monday that Moon will make state visits to Brunei, Malaysia and Cambodia from Sunday until next Saturday.During his three-day visit starting on Sunday in Brunei, Moon will hold summit talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and hosting a summit between the leaders of South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) set for the latter half of this year.From next Tuesday to Thursday, Moon will visit Malaysia for summit talks with Sultan Abdullah of Pahang and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to seek ways to enhance cooperation ahead of the 60th anniversary of their countries' diplomatic ties next year.Moon will meet with King Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Hun Sen in Cambodia from next Thursday to Saturday and discuss expanding cooperation for the prosperity of both countries.The president’s spokesperson said the three countries are key partners in the administration's New Southern Policy of achieving prosperity in cooperation with ASEAN, adding that Moon plans to reinforce Seoul's friendly and cooperative ties within the region.