S. Korean Economy Expands 2.7% in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean economy expanded by two-point-seven percent last year, marking a six-year low.The Bank of America announced the lackluster 2018 reading on Tuesday and cited sluggish corporate investment.Facility investment stood at one-point-six percent, falling to a nine-year low amid slow international demand for semiconductors.While the South Korean government attempts to lower rising home prices, construction investment contracted by four percent, the worst since the 1998 Asian financial crisis.This latest reading is in line with the BOK's earlier estimate of two-point-seven percent expansion in January.