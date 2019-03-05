Gov't Fine Dust Measures Enforced for Record Fifth Consecutive Day

Photo : KBS

Anchor: A thick blanket of fine dust covering much of South Korea for the sixth consecutive day has forced the government to enact emergency measures to reduce particle levels. The measures were enforced for the fifth straight day in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central Chungcheong region.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The South Korean government enforced emergency measures to reduce fine dust in 12 out of 17 major cities and provinces on Tuesday.The Environment Ministry said the measures are in force from 6 a.m to 9 p.m. in Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, as well as the Chungcheong, Jeolla and western Gangwon regions and Jeju Island.It is the first time ever that the measures are in place on Jeju Island and the first time the measures are in effect for the fifth consecutive day in Seoul, its surrounding areas and the Chungcheong provinces.Seoul City's education office has banned outdoor classes and activities at all elementary and secondary schools, while dozens of flights and passenger ships in the country's southwestern Jeolla region were canceled due to fine dust combined with fog.At Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon called on the Cabinet and the heads of local governments to conduct field inspections to ensure that the emergency measures are being followed.As part of the measures, operation hours and utilization rates of both public and private coal power plants and construction sites are being restricted and public employees have been ordered to participate in the "alternate no-driving day" system.The Seoul city government is restricting operations of grade-five emissions vehicles and has shut down over 400 parking lots run by public institutions.The government, meanwhile, is moving to designate fine dust as a disaster by law to allow the government to prepare concrete criteria for damage assessment and reinforce support measures.A government official said a related pending law is expected to pass the National Assembly soon.The dense fine dust particles are forecast to remain in place until Wednesday, suggesting that the emergency measures could be enforced for a record sixth consecutive day.Meanwhile, environmental group Greenpeace said with an annual average of 24 micrograms per cubic meter, South Korea had the second-highest level of ultrafine dust among members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development last year.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.