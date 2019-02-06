Kindergartens Resume Operations After Protest Shutdown

Photo : YONHAP News

Private kindergartens in South Korea normalized operations on Tuesday, a day after an association representing most of them called off mass shutdowns in protest of government measures to enhance their accounting transparency.The Education Ministry said all 239 kindergartens that participated in Monday's shutdowns were confirmed to have resumed operations on Tuesday, with the exception of some that were previously scheduled to open for the new school year after Thursday.Although the shutdowns ended after one day, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said it will proceed with a process to revoke the Korea Kindergarten Association's license as it had announced on Monday.Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon is scheduled to explain the decision during a press conference and notify the association later on Tuesday.A civic group representing parents said earlier in the day that it will file a complaint with the prosecution against the association.