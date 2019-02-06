S. Korea to Consult with US on Resuming Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is expected to continue consulting with the U.S. to resume the inter-Korean projects in the North Korean border town of Gaeseong and at Mount Geumgang.An official at the Unification Ministry in Seoul said on Tuesday that improved inter-Korean ties through the resumption of the two projects will contribute to peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The official added Seoul hasn't engaged in detailed consultations with Washington on the matter, while emphasizing that Seoul's stance remains unchanged that any cross-border projects will be pursued within the framework of global sanctions.The remarks come a day after Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon reported to President Moon Jae-in that his ministry will prepare to consult with the U.S. on resuming the projects in a bid to maintain dialogue with the North.South Korea shut down the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in response to North Korea's missile and nuclear tests in 2016 and the Mount Geumgang tour project was suspended following the shooting death of a South Korean tourist by a North Korean soldier in 2008.The leaders of the two Koreas had agreed in Pyongyang last September to resume the two projects when conditions are met.