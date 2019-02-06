Ten Fmr. and Incumbent Judges Indicted for Involvement in Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Ten former and incumbent judges involved in the judicial power abuse scandal under the leadership of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae have been indicted.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday indicted without pre-trial detention ten former and current judges including Lee Min-geol, former senior official at the top court's administrative body, for abuse of power and leaking state secrets.Former and incumbent Supreme Court justices such as Kwon Soon-il who were questioned by the prosecution, meanwhile, were exempt from indictment.With the latest indictments, the total number of former and incumbent judges indicted to stand trial, including Yang, is now 14.Prosecutors also reported 66 incumbent judges suspected of various irregularities to the Supreme Court.