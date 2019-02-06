Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday down 0.52%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eleven-point-43 points, or point-52 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-179-point-23.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing point-12 point, or point-02 percent, to close at 747-point-95.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-five won.