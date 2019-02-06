Economy
KOSPI Closes Tuesday down 0.52%
Write: 2019-03-05 15:46:50 / Update: 2019-03-05 15:47:00
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eleven-point-43 points, or point-52 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-179-point-23.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing point-12 point, or point-02 percent, to close at 747-point-95.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-five won.
