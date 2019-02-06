Parties Split on How to Address Fine Dust Pollution

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties are split on how to address the fine dust situation.The ruling party is seeking to resolve the issue by passing related bills in parliament while the opposition says identifying the reasons behind the pollution is the first order of business.In a party meeting on Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said the National Assembly hasn’t done its work properly, causing a great deal of confusion. He said a pile of fine dust-related bills is pending in parliament.The party's chief policy-maker Cho Jeong-sik said his party and the government will mobilize all available policy capabilities to reduce the substances that cause fine dust. He called for bipartisan effort during the March extraordinary Assembly session to enact substantive laws.Cho also noted that South Korea and China agreed last month to establish a fine dust early warning system, and vowed to implement the plan without a hitch.Meanwhile, floor spokeswoman for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party Kim Jung-jae told a briefing that record fine dust levels are distressing the public but the government hasn't been able to come up with particular measures.She said President Moon Jae-in's campaign promise to improve air conditions has long become an empty pledge.She called for special countermeasures after determining the exact cause of the fine dust plague.