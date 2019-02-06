Moon: Korean Peninsula Will be Denuclearized

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reiterated his confidence in denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing lasting peace, saying it will happen if South Korea consistently pursues peace with firm determination.He said an era of a peaceful economy can be ushered in.He made the comments while speaking at a graduation and commissioning ceremony at the Korea Naval Academy in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday.The president said that since the two Koreas have met, gunshots could no longer be heard in the air, land or sea of the peninsula.Moon said that South Korea has embarked on a path to determine the fate of the Korean Peninsula for itself based on strong military power.While stressing that easing inter-Korean military tensions is the foremost priority, the president also called attention to the four major military powers that surround the peninsula. He said the four nations were expanding naval power in support of their maritime strategies and called for South Korea's response as well.He said stronger defense is necessary to not only defend peace but also make peace.