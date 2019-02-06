S. Korea Reviews Phased Approach to Resume Major Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s unification minister says the government is considering a step-by-step approach to resume the Mount Geumgang tourist program.During a special lecture organized by the ruling Democratic Party on Tuesday, Cho Myoung-gyon said there is much work to do to prepare for the resumption of inter-Korean projects involving Geumgang as well as the Gaeseong Industrial Complex.He said although the tourist program itself is not subject to the international sanctions on the North, restoring the facilities there following more than a decade-long hiatus will require lifting of the sanctions.Given the situation, Cho said the government is reviewing a phased approach to resume the projects and will discuss it with the United States and the international community.Regarding the issue of Gaeseong, Cho said the government thinks it may be possible for South Korean operators to go there for maintenance activities even before the sanctions are lifted, adding Seoul will discuss the matter with Washington.