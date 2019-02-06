Minister: Alternate Driving Days Considered to Tackle Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s environment minister has said it may be necessary to constrain private economic activity as well as the operation of motor vehicles as the country struggles to deal with worsening fine dust.Minister Cho Myung-rae made the remarks in a meeting with reporters at a government complex in Sejong City on Tuesday after emergency measures to mitigate fine dust levels were put in place for a fifth consecutive day.Cho said dense fine dust is a first-degree carcinogen and could pose a serious threat to public safety if left unaddressed.The minister conceded that as there are few ways to lower the concentration of fine dust, any means available should be considered, including those involving public participation.He advocated that all drivers in Korea participate in the alternate day no-driving system, which is currently only compulsory for those working in the public sector.Cho added operation time and capacity utilization limits that currently apply only to certain public sector facilities that emit fine dust particles could also be applied to the private sector as well.Addressing legal obstacles to enforce such regulations, the minister said the government may consider extralegal measures, but cautioned it will wait and see before taking concrete steps.