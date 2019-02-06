PM Lee Urges Labor Union to Refrain from General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has urged an umbrella labor union to refrain from a general strike scheduled for Wednesday and to take part in social dialogue.During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Lee said that such collective action at a time when employment conditions and the economy are facing challenges is unlikely to garner public support.He said it's unreasonable for the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions to refuse participation in dialogue and object to agreements reached through social dialogue and parliamentary discussions by holding street protests.In the Cabinet meeting, the prime minister also called for response measures from related ministries regarding a Supreme Court ruling that extends the legal maximum age people are deemed physically fit to work from 60 to 65.He asked for swift efforts to revise regulations so that related insurance payments can be calculated in accordance with the court decision.Lee also called for a crackdown against unjustified increases in insurance premiums that may raise the burden of policy holders.