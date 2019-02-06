Moon Calls for Passage of Pending Bills on Private Kindergarten Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that three pending bills aimed at improving management and accounting transparency at private kindergartens must be passed in parliament so that the institutions can better serve the public interest.In a Facebook post, the president said that Edufine, the state accounting system that is mandatory at elementary, middle and high schools as well as public kindergartens is also necessary for private kindergartens in order to ensure transparent management.Moon said that shutdown protests launched by the Korea Kindergarten Association on Monday had parents concerned, and that the government has worked to resolve the issue based on principles and the law.He added that fortunately, preschools have opened and normalized operations.The president said the children's future is bright thanks to devoted educators. He asked for wisdom to improve preschool education that is centered on children and which both parents and teachers find acceptable.