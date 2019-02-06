Gov't to Intensify Crackdown on Illegal Drugs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to more sternly deal with the distribution of illegal drugs after the issue surfaced with a drug and sex scandal revolving around a local club.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the Office of the Prime Minister and seven other related ministries announced joint measures on Tuesday to counter drug trafficking.Among the measures is expanding the government consultative body, which currently consist of representatives from the prosecution, police and the Food and Drug Safety Ministry, to include the Korea Customs Service and the Korea Coast Guard.The joint crackdown on drug dealers and users will also be moved up from June to April and May while intensified inspections on drug transactions via the Internet and social media will be conducted for two months through next month.To curb online activities by drug dealers, a public-private discussion body will be launched in order to draw cooperation from the operators of major portal sites and social media platforms.