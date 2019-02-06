Rival Parties Agree to Launch Extraordinary Session on Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties have agreed to open an extraordinary parliamentary session on Thursday.Vice floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the second largest opposition Bareunmirae Party were able to reach the agreement on Tuesday.They also confirmed the schedule for major parliamentary proceedings for March, including speeches that will be delivered by negotiating group representatives over three days from next Monday.Parliamentary standing committees will launch their activities simultaneously while the leaders of the smaller parties will deliver their speeches to the Assembly for two days through March 20th.The National Assembly will hold a four-day interpellation session starting on March 19th. Plenary sessions to pass pending bills will be held on March 28th and April fifth.