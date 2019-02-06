Court Refuses Bail for Ex-Top Justice Charged with Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday rejected a request by former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae to be released on bail.The decision came two weeks after the former chief justice submitted the request, saying considerable preparation is necessary to exercise his right to defense at trial.Prosecutors, however, argued that he could flee or tamper with witnesses, including former and incumbent justices, and manipulate their testimonies.Yang was indicted in January on charges of judicial power abuse under the Park Geun-hye administration.His trial will open on March 25th.