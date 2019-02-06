Fine Dust Reduction Measures Enforced for Record Sixth Straight Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency fine dust reduction measures were issued across the nation excluding Busan and Ulsan on Wednesday as fine dust levels continued to remain high.The measures will be enforced in 15 of the nation's 17 major cities and provinces as the level of ultrafine dust is expected to surpass 50 micrograms per cubic meter.The number of affected cities and provinces increased from nine on Monday to 12 on Tuesday and 15 on Wednesday.It is the first time the measures are in effect for the sixth consecutive day in Seoul, its surrounding areas and the Chungcheong provinces.As part of the measures, public employees of the 15 cities and provinces are required to participate in the alternate day no-driving system.The Seoul city government will shut down over 440 parking lots run by public institutions and power plants that burn fossil fuels must reduce their output to 80 percent of normal operations.