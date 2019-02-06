KCTU to Stage One-day General Strike Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

One of the nation's two major umbrella labor unions will stage a one-day general strike to protest the government's move to extend the unit period for the flexible work hour system.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) also plans to hold rallies at 14 locations across the nation at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, including one in front of the National Assembly in Seoul.After the rally, the KCTU leadership plans to stage a sit-in near the assembly until the current parliamentary session ends.Currently, weekly work hours are not to exceed 52 hours, but workers are allowed to work up to 64 hours per week when deemed necessary, provided they reduce work hours during other weeks. Such flexibility had been allowed for up to three months, but the government is seeking to double the period in consideration of complaints from businesses.