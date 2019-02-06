US State Department: No Meetings with N. Korea Planned Yet

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said there are no talks scheduled yet with North Korea after the second summit in Vietnam, but the U.S. remains in "regular contact" with the North.State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a briefing on Tuesday that Washington and Pyongyang failed to adopt a joint statement in their summit in Hanoi last week, but narrowed differences on a number of issues.Regarding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent comment that he is hopeful about sending a team to Pyongyang in the coming weeks to resume talks, Palladino said he has no trips to announce regarding the schedule of U.S. special representative Stephen Biegun.