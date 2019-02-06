S. Korea to Launch New Ulchi Taegeuk Exercise in May

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will launch a new military drill in May, effectively scrapping the annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian(UFG) exercise with the U.S. after 43 years.The government had conducted the Ulchi exercise every August along with the computer-simulated military exercise Freedom Guardian with the U.S., but it will be incorporated with South Korea's own command post exercise called Taegeuk.A government official in Seoul said on Wednesday that the new "Ulchi Taegeuk" exercise involving the military, government and the private sector will be held from May 27th to 30th.In July of last year, the South Korean government announced a decision to suspend the Ulchi exercise in consideration of changes in security conditions and the decision to suspend several combined military drills with the U.S.