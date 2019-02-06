President Moon Calls for Extraordinary Measures to Fight Fine Dust

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has called on his government to resort to extraordinary measures to fight the country’s fine dust problem.Moon made the remark on Tuesday during a policy briefing meeting with Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae.The president said it is the government's duty to take extraordinary measures due to the five-day streak of fine dust emergency alerts placed on the country.Minister Cho said the government is planning to take every available measure to reduce fine dust such as limiting cars on the road and putting a cap on coal power generation.Moon instructed Cho to pursue cooperation from all the ministries and make combined efforts to aggressively tackle the problem.