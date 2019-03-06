Pres. Moon Orders Agencies to Consult with China on Tackling Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed the need to devise emergency measures to minimize the impact of fine dust coming from China.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a statement on Wednesday that the president ordered related government agencies to discuss with China ways to jointly and simultaneously implement emergency measures on reducing fine dust particles when levels are high.In particular, Moon instructed the agencies to seek ways to create artificial rain with China and to jointly set up a fine dust forecast system.Moon urged the agencies to focus all efforts on slashing fine dust levels, adding they can draw up supplementary budgets if deemed necessary.According to Kim, such extra budgets would be used for projects on expanding the number or capacity of air cleaners as well as for joint cooperation projects with China.