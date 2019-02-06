CSIS: Satellite Images Suggest N. Korea is Rebuilding Rocket Launch Facility

Photo : KBS

Satellite imagery has revealed that North Korea is starting to rebuild the Sohae missile launch facility located in Dongchang-ri.According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies' "Beyond Parallel" Web site, the images were acquired on March second and indicate that "North Korea is pursuing a rapid rebuilding of the long-range rocket site at Sohae."The activity at the site was captured two days after the end of the second U.S.-North Korea summit where the two countries failed to reach an agreement regarding the North's denuclearization.The Sohae site had been used in the past for satellite launches, which utilizes ICBM technology that is banned under UN Security Council resolutions.Inactive since August of 2018, the new activity spotted at Sohae suggests the North may be planning to "demonstrate resolve in the face of U.S. rejection" of their demands to lift UN sanctions enacted between 2016 and 2017.