Ex-President Lee Granted Bail by Seoul Court

Photo : YONHAP News

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak has been granted bail by a Seoul court.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday announced its decision to release the 77-year old former president 349 days after he was incarcerated.While releasing Lee ahead of the current detention deadline on April fourth, the court said the decision was made to sufficiently guarantee the defendant's right to defense in an appeals trial, and also to keep him within a nominated bail residence.The court noted that it would be impossible to render its appeals verdict by the deadline which is just 43 days away, and that the prosecution won't be able to limit the defendant's place of abode after that time unless he is conditionally released on bail terms.In January of this year, Lee requested bail at the same court which handles his appeal against the guilty verdict on charges of corruption including bribery and embezzlement.The ex-president was put in detention in March of last year. After the lower court convicted the jailed president on corruption charges in October, Lee has been pursuing an appeal against a 15-year prison sentence.