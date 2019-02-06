April 11th Unlikely to be Designated as Temporary Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is unlikely to designate April eleventh as a temporary national holiday to commemorate the centennial of the establishment of Korea’s provisional government during Japanese colonial rule.An official at the presidential office said on Wednesday that many Cabinet members were against the idea due to concerns that working mothers will be burdened with day care and school closing and businesses could suffer a drop in productivity to an increase in off days.The presidential office has been considering the designation since a presidential panel for building a provisional government memorial hall proposed the idea.Deputy presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said in a text message sent to reporters that even if April eleventh is designated as a temporary national holiday, not all people will be able to take the day off work and as a result working mothers could be faced with problems finding someone to take care of their children.Ko was quick to add, however, that nothing has been finalized.