38 North: N. Korea Rebuilding Structures in Dongchang-ri

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based Web site monitoring North Korea has assessed that the North is rebuilding some structures at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Dongchang-ri.38 North said on Tuesday that commercial satellite imagery shows the rail-mounted transfer building on the launch pad at Sohae is being reassembled. The report estimated that such rebuilding efforts started sometime between February 16th and March second.The report said “two support cranes are observed at the building, the walls have been erected and a new roof added,” adding that “the walls appear to be one segment taller than the previous transfer building and new truss is being installed.”The report cited that the North had previously started to dismantle the rail-mounted transfer building along with the engine test stand at the beginning of the U.S.-North Korea negotiations last year.Ahead of Tuesday’s report, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service had briefed the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee that the North has begun restoring structures on Sohae's rocket launch pad.