S. Korea to Review Businesses' Request to Visit Gaeseong Complex

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has suggested allowing representatives of South Korean businesses that were operating in the now-shuttered Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea to visit to check on their equipment and facilities.Following the businesses' formal request to visit Gaeseong on Wednesday, Unification Ministry spokesperson Baik Tae-hyun said visits to check up on the properties could be permitted within the framework of international sanctions.Baik said the ministry will discuss the topic with relevant ministries, seek understanding from the U.S. and the international community and consult with North Korea.The latest request comes days after Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon reported to President Moon Jae-in that his ministry will prepare to consult with the U.S. on resuming inter-Korean projects, including the Gaeseong complex, in a bid to maintain dialogue with the North.South Korea shut down the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in response to North Korea's missile and nuclear tests in 2016 and the leaders of the two Koreas had agreed in Pyongyang last September to resume the projects when conditions are met.