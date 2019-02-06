Emergency Measures to Reduce Fine Dust Enforced in 14 Major Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has enforced emergency measures in 14 of 17 major cities and provinces as a thick blanket of fine dust continues to cover South Korea for the seventh consecutive day.The measures to reduce the fine dust are in place for Seoul, its surrounding Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, Daejeon, Sejong, Gwangju, as well as the Chungcheong, Jeolla, Gyeongsang and Gangwon provinces.It is the first time the measures are in effect for the eastern part of Gangwon Province and the sixth consecutive day for Seoul, Incheon, Sejong and Gyeonggi and both Chungcheong provinces.As part of the measures, operation hours and utilization rates of both public and private coal power plants and construction sites are being restricted and public employees have been ordered to participate in the "alternate no-driving day" system.The Seoul city government is restricting operations of grade-five emissions vehicles and has shut down over 400 parking lots run by public institutions.