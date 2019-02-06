Military Deals with Fine Dust Threat with Air Purifiers

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid the ever-worsening fine dust problem, the South Korean military is scrambling to protect soldiers from the harmful particles.According to an official at the Ministry of National Defense, a plan to distribute around 60-thousand air purifiers to military barracks this year will be hastened and executed by next month.The ministry secured a 36-billion-won budget last year to purchase air cleaners. It is currently in the final stage of finalizing a contract with a local air purifier manufacturer.In another effort to combat fine dust, the ministry also plans to replace every old diesel military vehicle with nondiesel cars.Soldiers are also refrained from outdoor training and encouraged to wear masks outside when fine dust concentrations rise to high levels.