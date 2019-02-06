Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.17%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost three-point-63 points, or point-17 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-175-point-60.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing one-point-25 points, or point-17 percent, to close at 746-point-70.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-eight won.