Gov't to Push for Early Shutdown of Old Coal Power Plants to Reduce Fine Dust

Photo : KBS News

In response to record-high levels of fine dust particles, the South Korean government will push for an early shutdown of the country's six old coal plants before the planned deadline of May 2022.The Energy Ministry said on Wednesday it will review an earlier shutdown for the six plants that have been operating for more than 30 years.The decision comes after President Moon Jae-in called on officials to look into an early closure on Wednesday.The ministry will also partially suspend operations for 90 percent of the country's 60 coal power plants this spring for a regular inspection, and consider expanding the number of coal power plants that are regulated on days when the government's emergency measures are enforced.