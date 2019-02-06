Jim Rogers Isn't Disappointed over Trump-Kim Summit Collapse

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

Anchor: Famed investor Jim Rogers isn't disappointed that North Korea and the U.S. failed to produce an agreement at their second summit in Hanoi last week. Describing it as only a "bump in the road," he said the reunification of the two Koreas is already happening.Kim In-kyung has more on KBS World Radio's exclusive interview with the financial guru.Report:[Sound bite: Jim Rogers - Chairman, Rogers Holdings]"It's a delay and it's something that's inevitable. It's going to happen. It's just a delay."Jim Rogers, famous for being a billionaire but also for proselytizing investment in North Korea, hasn't lost his enthusiasm despite the collapse in the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week.In an exclusive interview with KBS World Radio News on Wednesday, Rogers said a unified Korea is just around the corner.[Sound bite: Jim Rogers - Chairman, Rogers Holdings]"Forget 20 years. It's going to happen very soon.""It's going to happen. North Korea wants it, South Korea wants it, China wants it, Russia wants it. It's going to happen."As to why the summit failed, he said a mistake was made, but everyone involved wants the agreement, especially Kim.[Sound bite: Jim Rogers - Chairman, Rogers Holdings]"He was educated in Switzerland. Would you like to live in Switzerland or North Korea? Well, Chairman Kim knows the difference. You know, he's been around. ... This is not 1989. You cannot lie to these people any more so they all want to change, including Chairman Kim."Asked why he sees economic potential in the North, he invoked the mantra "buy low, sell high."[Sound bite: Jim Rogers - Chairman, Rogers Holdings]"Communism totally ruined North Korea. They don't have anything in North Korea. They don't have tables, electricity, soap. They don't have anything so there are huge opportunities in a country which is opening up.""They don't have fertilizer. They don't have seeds. They don't have anything."He said nobody foresaw reunification in Germany and that the Korean Peninsula is going to be the most exciting place in the world in the next ten to 20 years.The full-length interview will be first aired on the Wednesday edition of Korea24 on KBS World Radio at 7:10 p.m.(KST).Kim In-kyung, KBS World Radio News.