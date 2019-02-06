Unification Ministry: N. Korea Likely to Focus on Domestic Events for Now

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea predicts North Korea will likely focus on domestic political events for the time being following the collapse of its second summit with the U.S.Unification Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun expressed the ministry’s views in a regular media briefing on Wednesday, four days before the North is scheduled to stage its first general election in five years.The spokesman said following the election of new deputies for the North Korean parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly is expected to hold an inaugural meeting early next month.After those events, he said, Pyongyang will likely conduct a reshuffle of top officials and announce the country’s domestic and international policy priorities.Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon shared a similar view during a National Security Council meeting on Monday, saying the North will review the results of the second North Korea-U.S. summit before readjusting its strategies toward the U.S. and South Korea.