Minister Inspects Measures to Protect Workers from Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Employment and Labor Minister Lee Jae-gap visited a construction site in Seoul on Wednesday to see how employers are protecting manual workers from fine dust-related health threats.Inspecting a construction site in the Mapo District where an apartment complex is being built, the minister asked supervisors whether workers were given masks and whether they were abiding by emergency measures to mitigate harmful particles in the atmosphere.Lee also instructed the supervisors to ensure they mobilize a sprinkler truck and reschedule any work that produces high levels of dust when emergency measures are in place.Meanwhile, the ministry instructed its regional labor offices to strengthen on-field guidance to ensure workers are protected from air pollution.