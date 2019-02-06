Education Minister: Every School to Have Air-Cleaning System This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae says every elementary and secondary school in the country will be equipped with an air purifying system from this year to protect students from fine dust.The minister announced the plan on Wednesday while visiting an elementary school in Seoul to see how it is coping with the health threats caused by air pollution.Yoo said the government will make efforts to install air-cleaning systems within the first half of the year for kindergartens, elementary schools and schools for those with special needs. Initially, the government planned to do so by next year.She said the ministry will quickly do the same for middle and high schools through the use of supplementary budget funds.