Customs Service to Help Boost Exports of SMEs

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Customs Service(KCS) plans to make it easier for local vendors to export goods online.On Wednesday, KCS Commissioner Kim Yung-moon met with the heads of regional customs service agencies and announced a set of measures aimed to help small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs).He said SMEs should play a larger role in boosting national exports, adding that policy assistance is needed given the firms’ potential job-creating capacity.One measure introduced by Kim is the creation of an exclusive clearance system for exports via online shopping sites, simplifying and speeding up the process.The KCS will also build a logistics center for such exports at Incheon International Airport this year.It also plans to make it easier for SMEs to establish and operate bonded factories that encourage exports of processed goods made with imported materials.