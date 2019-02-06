DP Floor Leader Agrees with Proposals over Fine Dust Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has spoken positively of a plan to declare fine dust as a national disaster.Hong expressed his views on fine dust issues in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday. He said that bills aimed to enforce the plan have already been submitted to the National Assembly and that it will be able to be legislated quickly once the parliament’s extra session is open.Hong said 21 revision bills aimed to expand air quality management zones are also pending at a subcommittee of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, adding they will be reviewed.The floor leader added he basically agrees with a proposal from his counterpart Na Kyung-won of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party that calls for parliament to send a bipartisan delegation to China to help solve fine dust issues.Hong said the ruling party will propose to the government to draw up a supplementary budget to provide air purifiers for schools and masks for the low-income earners.