Umbrella Labor Union Stages Walkout to Protest Revisions of Labor-related Laws

Photo : YONHAP News

One of the country’s largest umbrella union groups has staged a one-day walkout in protest of moves by the government and parliament to revise labor-related laws.Leaders of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) held its rally in front of the National Assembly on Wednesday, declaring the launch of all-out efforts to forestall what they called retrogressive revisions.They said the strike takes aim at moves to extend the unit period for the flexible work hour system and revise minimum wage laws.Similar rallies were held in 13 other locations across the country, but due to the absence of key member groups, including the unions of Hyundai and Kia Automotive Group and Hyundai Heavy Industries, it's estimated only around three-thousand-500 people participated in the walkout.Around 90-thousand attended the umbrella group’s previous general strike held last November.