Samsung Electronics Increases Paternity Leave Benefits

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics is reportedly expanding childbirth and childcare benefits for its male employees, joining government efforts to shore up the country’s low birth rate.According to industry insiders on Wednesday, the management and labor at the tech giant recently agreed to double the duration of paid paternity leave to 20 days for an employee whose spouse gives multiple births at once.They also agreed to raise the child age threshold for male employees to use paternity leave to 12. Thus far, male employees have been able to take leave when their child is eight years old or younger while female employees have been able to take maternity leave if their child is 12 years old or younger .The company will also provide financial assistance for employees who take leave due to difficulties conceiving a baby.