S. Korean Operators Seek Approval to Visit Gaeseong Complex

South Korean operators of the suspended Gaeseong Industrial Complex have once again requested permission to return to the inter-Korean factory zone to check on their facilities.An emergency committee consisting of the leaders of the South Korean firms submitted a letter of request to the Unification Ministry in Seoul on Wednesday.During a press conference, the committee’s head Shin Han-yong expressed regret over the failure of the second summit between North Korea and the U.S. in Hanoi.However, he referred to President Moon Jae-in’s recent pledge to discuss with Washington the possible resumption of the Gaeseong complex and urged for the South Korean government’s active efforts to reopen the industrial park.The committee said it asked to visit the North next Wednesday, adding Chairman Chung Dong-young of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace will join 179 employees and executives of the South Korean firms.This is the eighth time they are seeking approval to travel to the suspended joint industrial complex in the North since Seoul shut it down in February of 2016 under the former Park Geun-hye government. All seven of their previous requests were deferred.