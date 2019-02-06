Rival Parties Agree to Pass Fine Dust Bills on March 13th

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties have agreed to pass bills next week aimed at bolstering state efforts to combat fine dust.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party met on Wednesday and agreed to prioritize the passage of bills related to fine dust, including ones to declare it as a national disaster.Other bills that they aim to pass swiftly include those regarding the management of indoor and outdoor air quality.The three parties’ policy chiefs will get together on Thursday to discuss specifics of the legislation before finalized bills are put to a vote at a plenary session slated for next Wednesday.The floor leaders also decided to cooperate with the government in using a reserve fund to help buy low-income families and vulnerable populations dusk masks. As for funding to purchase air purifiers, they agreed to consider drawing up a supplementary budget if the government requests it.The three parties said they will join hands in strengthening parliamentary-level cooperation with China to tackle fine dust and send a bipartisan delegation to China to discuss the issue.