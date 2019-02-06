8 Cities, Provinces to Remain under Fine Dust Emergency Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Due to continuous high levels of harmful fine dust in the air, emergency dust reductions measures will remain in place in vast areas of the country on Thursday.Eight major cities and provinces will enforce the measures, including the Seoul metropolitan area, central Chungcheong regions and Gwangju. It will mark the seventh consecutive day such measures are in force for seven of these areas.As part of the measures, operation hours and utilization rates of both public and private coal power plants and construction sites will be restricted and public employees will be ordered to participate in the alternate no-driving day system.The Seoul city government will restrict operations of grade-five emission vehicles and shut down over 400 parking lots run by public institutions.