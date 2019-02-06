Trump Says He Would be Disappointed if N. Korea is Rebuilding Launch Site

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be "disappointed" if reports that North Korea is rebuilding a missile engine test site are true.Trump made the remark at the White House on Wednesday when asked about media reports that North Korea is rebuilding the Sohae satellite launching facility in Dongchang-ri, which it began to dismantle last year.Trump told reporters that he would be very disappointed in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if the reports were true, but that he will see what happens.However, Trump added it's a very early report and that it's too early to judge if it’s true.Earlier on Wednesday, 38 North, a U.S.-based Web site monitoring North Korea said the North appears to be rebuilding some structures at the Sohae facility.The Center for Strategic and International Studies' "Beyond Parallel" Web site also said on Wednesday that satellite images indicate North Korea is pursuing a rapid rebuilding of the long-range rocket site at the facility.