Parliament Opens Extraordinary Session Thursday

The National Assembly opened an extraordinary session on Thursday to deal with key reform bills.The session began with an opening ceremony and appointments of the new chiefs for the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and the special committee on budget and accounts.Speeches from negotiating group representatives are scheduled over three days from Monday and a four-day interpellation session is set to begin on March 19th.The parliament plans to hold a plenary session on March 28th and April 5th to pass bills.Rival parties will review pending bills aimed at reforming private kindergartens, improving the medical environment and revising the flexible work hour system.Bills on election reform, deregulation and the economy will also be deliberated on.However, passage of major bills, such as those on kindergarten reform, is expected to be difficult as parties are divided over their priority and content.