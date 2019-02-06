Ultrafine Dust Advisory for Seoul Lifted

Seoul City has lifted the ultrafine dust advisory after almost a week as fine dust levels in the city fell to normal levels on Thursday.
According to the National Institute of Environmental Research at the Environment Ministry, as of 7 a.m. the levels of ultrafine particles in Seoul stood at 29 micrograms per cubic meter on average.
Readings above 35 indicate poor air quality.
The figure for Seoul marked over 80 at 1 a.m., but steadily declined to below 30 on Thursday morning, prompting the city to lift the ultrafine dust advisory at 6 a.m.
Fine dust levels are expected to drop to normal levels in most parts of the nation from Thursday afternoon with strong winds from the north.