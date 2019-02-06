Ultrafine Dust Advisory for Seoul Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has lifted the ultrafine dust advisory after almost a week as fine dust levels in the city fell to normal levels on Thursday.According to the National Institute of Environmental Research at the Environment Ministry, as of 7 a.m. the levels of ultrafine particles in Seoul stood at 29 micrograms per cubic meter on average.Readings above 35 indicate poor air quality.The figure for Seoul marked over 80 at 1 a.m., but steadily declined to below 30 on Thursday morning, prompting the city to lift the ultrafine dust advisory at 6 a.m.Fine dust levels are expected to drop to normal levels in most parts of the nation from Thursday afternoon with strong winds from the north.