Moon Vows to Enhance S. Korea-ASEAN Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reaffirmed his commitment to further enhancing South Korea's relationship with Southeast Asian nations ahead of his visit to three regional countries next week.In a special op-ed piece for the Asia News Network released on Thursday, Moon said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) is at the forefront of endeavors to usher in an era of Asia marked by peace and coexistence, noting that both of the historic North Korea-U.S. summits were held in Asia.Moon said ASEAN is setting an example that peace will directly lead to economic prosperity, while practicing inclusive growth, adding South Korea also has openness and inclusiveness and that ASEAN and Korea are optimal partners with so much in common.The president pledged that South Korea and ASEAN will expand their partnership to various areas to "usher in a more prosperous and peaceful future."Moon is set to embark on a three-nation tour next week to Brunei, Cambodia and Malaysia, three of the ten ASEAN nations.