Lockheed Martin to Provide Communications Satellite for S. Korea

U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin is likely to fulfill its promise as part of a 2014 deal to provide a military communications satellite for South Korea.
In 2014, South Korea decided to buy Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighters under the seven-point-four trillion won F-X project and the company agreed to provide a military communications satellite as part of the deal.
South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Thursday that the satellite will be launched from a U.S. air base in Florida in November.
A DAPA official said that when the satellite is launched, it will be used exclusively by the South Korean military, adding it will help smooth communications for military operations.