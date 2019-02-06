Lockheed Martin to Provide Communications Satellite for S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin is likely to fulfill its promise as part of a 2014 deal to provide a military communications satellite for South Korea.In 2014, South Korea decided to buy Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighters under the seven-point-four trillion won F-X project and the company agreed to provide a military communications satellite as part of the deal.South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Thursday that the satellite will be launched from a U.S. air base in Florida in November.A DAPA official said that when the satellite is launched, it will be used exclusively by the South Korean military, adding it will help smooth communications for military operations.