Survey: Majority of S. Koreans Support 'Alternate No Driving Day' for Private Vehicles

A new survey has found that more than half of South Koreans support enforcing the "alternate no driving day" system for privately-owned vehicles as a means to reduce fine dust levels in the country.
According to pollster Realmeter's survey of 502 adults nationwide on Wednesday, 54-point-four percent of respondents said they supported the idea, while 40-point-nine percent disapproved.
Four-point-seven percent didn't give a definite answer.
Support was predominant among all groups regardless of their political tendencies or socioeconomic status and in most regions across the country.
The survey commissioned by local broadcaster TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.
In a separate survey of one-thousand-512 adults nationwide from Monday to Wednesday, President Moon Jae-in's approval rating was 47-point-three percent, down two-point-one percentage points from a week earlier.
The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.