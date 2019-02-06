Survey: Majority of S. Koreans Support 'Alternate No Driving Day' for Private Vehicles

Photo : KBS News

A new survey has found that more than half of South Koreans support enforcing the "alternate no driving day" system for privately-owned vehicles as a means to reduce fine dust levels in the country.According to pollster Realmeter's survey of 502 adults nationwide on Wednesday, 54-point-four percent of respondents said they supported the idea, while 40-point-nine percent disapproved.Four-point-seven percent didn't give a definite answer.Support was predominant among all groups regardless of their political tendencies or socioeconomic status and in most regions across the country.The survey commissioned by local broadcaster TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.In a separate survey of one-thousand-512 adults nationwide from Monday to Wednesday, President Moon Jae-in's approval rating was 47-point-three percent, down two-point-one percentage points from a week earlier.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.